Women’s Nike LeBron 16 x HFR Release Details

Much like with Kobe Bryant last week, Nike has a pair of shoe releases slated for LeBron James this weekend. In addition to the Nike Zoom LeBron 3 ‘Christ the King’ hitting shelves, the brand is making waves with the release of the first women’s shoe in James’ signature line.

In a collaboration between James and four fashion designers from Harlem’s Fashion Row, they’ve produced the Nike LeBron 16 x HFR, which retails for $250. The shoe features gold highlights, interchangeable straps and an embossed lion’s head on the heel.

James debuted the pair at the Harlem Fashion Row style awards and fashion show, where he received the Icon 360 Award. He also promoted the shoe on on his Instagram account by highlighting women who have demonstrated strength.

While the shoe is a product of fashion designers working with Nike, the LeBron 16 retains some of the same elements of the standard model. Namely the flyknit upper and Air Zoom set up on the sole. A prominent difference is the leather strap is removable and can be worn as a bracelet.

The Nike LeBron 16 x HFR is setto launch this Friday, Sept. 7 on the SNKRS app and Nike.com.

