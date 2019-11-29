Wizards At Lakers 11/29/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-5 straight up and 3-4 against the spread in their last seven games against the Washington Wizards. The Lakers can start turning this trend around with a win over the Wizards on Friday night at Staples Center.

Los Angeles is an 11.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds against the Wizards at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Through their first nine home games of the 2019-20 season, the Lakers are 8-1 SU and 6-3 ATS.

The Lakers wrapped up a successful road trip by sweeping the four games, extending their winning streak to nine games and improving to an NBA-best 16-2 on the year. While Kyrie Irving not returning to Boston for his game against his old team stole many of the headlines on Wednesday, Anthony Davis returned to his old home in New Orleans and dropped 41 points on the Pelicans en route to a 114-110 win.

This performance surpassed Kevin Durant’s 39-point game against Oklahoma City in 2016 as the most points ever scored in a first game against a former team.

While the Lakers had a successful road trip in the win column, they did fall to 1-4 ATS over their last five games after failing to cover the spread as 6.5-point favorites in New Orleans per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Washington earned an impressive 140-132 road upset over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night as 6.5-point road underdogs. With that win, the Wizards improved to 4-3 SU and 5-2 ATS over their last seven games including a 3-2 SU and 4-1 ATS record as an underdog over that stretch.

The Wizards have actually had a lot of bite as a dog all season long, boasting an 8-2-1 ATS record in 11 games as an underdog with four outright upsets.

Friday night’s total is set at 235 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in Los Angeles’ last five home games against Washington.

Los Angeles is on a roll and is quite unlikely to lose this one outright. But given the Lakers’ propensity for close games of late and Washington’s resiliency as an underdog this season, the final score could end up being closer than the spread would indicate it might.

