Lakers News Feed: Why Restricted Free Agent Julius Randle Needs To Be Re-Signed



The Los Angeles Lakers will enter the NBA free agency period in July with money to spend, but they will also have a number of their own players on the market. What they do with someone such as Julius Randle, who will be a restricted free agent, will ultimately set the course for the team’s future.

Randle will certainly receive lucrative contract offers after a breakout 2017-18 season, but on this episode of the Lakers Nation News Feed, host Trevor Lane dives into why the Lakers need to find a way to hang on to him.

Since he is restricted, Los Angeles will have the opportunity to match any offer, though it could get costly.

The Lakers opted not to give Randle a contract extension last season, preferring instead to keep their flexibility for this summer’s free agent bonanza when the likes of LeBron James and Paul George will hit the market.

Yet, at just 23 years old, Randle has quickly established himself as one of the top young players in the league and is a force that will have to be reckoned with for years to come.

He still has plenty of deficiencies in his game, from a shaky jumper to a less-than-ideal wingspan, but during the past season, Randle managed to overcome this issues and turn himself into a very good player anyway.

That could mean big things for his future. To listen to the show just click the player above.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.