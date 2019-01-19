2019 NBA All-Star Game Draft Will Be Televised On TNT

Confirming speculation from late last year, the league announced 2019 NBA All-Star Game Draft will be televised on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 4 p.m. PT on TNT. Team rosters will be revealed during a special NBA All-Star Draft show.

The 68th All-Star Game is keeping with the format that was introduced last season, where the top two leading vote-getters from each conference were allowed to select players playground-style and without being restricted to an East vs. West structure.

Based on the latest fan returns, that amounts to LeBron James repeating as an All-Star Game captain, and Giannis Antetokounmpo drafting opposite him.

The new format, rolled out for the All-Star Game at Staples Center, was met with plenty of fanfare. Though, neither James nor Stephen Curry revealed the order of their picks, which led to plenty of curiosity from fans.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver seemed open to televising the All-Star Game Draft, but said it would need to be supported by players. Some cautioned it could be demeaning to players who are taken with later picks.

James recently pushed back on that notion, arguing any All-Star should take pride in being recognized as one of the top 24 players in the league. “It doesn’t matter if you’re first or last,” he said.

“You’re 24 of the best in the world at that point in time. I don’t think it would be bad. We’ll see.”

TNT will announce NBA All-Star Game starters, including the two team captains, on Thursday, Jan. 24 during the network’s pregame show at 4 p.m. PT. TNT will then unveil the reserves (seven players from each conference), as selected by NBA head coaches, on Thursday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m. PT.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.