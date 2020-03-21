What Lakers Are Up To During 2019-20 NBA Season Hiatus Due To Coronavirus

The Los Angeles Lakers have been forced to stay home under quarantine as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just like much of the nation, the Lakers have had to find ways to entertain themselves during these trying times while also staying as close to playing shape as possible. With the UCLA Health Training Center off limits, that’s no easy task.

In this video, Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane takes a look at what the players are up to now that they are stuck inside.

For example, Quinn Cook is using his time to get a workout in despite extremely confined space. Lakers strength and conditioning coach Gunnar Peterson set up a program for Cook to follow, and it appears that he’s putting in plenty of work.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is dealing with his time in quarantine by spending some family time and playing cards. He showed off the Calm app, which he is using to keep himself in the right mindset while passing the time. In an Instagram Live video, James admitted that he is missing his time on the floor and also asserted his desire to be a Laker for the rest of his life, which is sure to bring a smile to the faces of fans.

The newest Laker, Dion Waiters, is using his time indoors to get in plenty of cardio work and had himself completely drenched thanks to a grueling workout on an exercise bike. Waiters also came up with a way to play chess while decreasing his risk of catching the virus.

Alex Caruso took to social media to express his disappointment over not being able to play basketball for the Lakers while also searching for opponents to play video games against. Kyle Kuzma is working on growing out a beard, which is progressing slowly.

Danny Green, who hosts the ‘Inside The Green Room’ podcast, set up a number of guests while recording remotely. With gathering in groups not allowed thanks to the coronavirus, Green is finding ways to still record his show.

JaVale McGee took some time to work on his music while Talen Horton-Tucker and DeVontae Cacok responded to online challenges by posting videos of dunks and pushups. Markieff Morris even got in on the pushup challenge with a little added weight on his back for good measure in the form of a toddler.

It’s a difficult time right now in the sports world but the Lakers are making the best of it.