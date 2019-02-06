WATCH: Rams Players Submit Their Best Pitch To Get Anthony Davis To Lakers

WATCH: Rams Players Submit Their Best Pitch To Get Anthony Davis To...

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off of a horrible loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII, while the Lakers are in the midst of their most important stretch of the season, fighting for playoff positioning while also dealing with the endless Anthony Davis trade rumors.

Davis has already made it pretty clear his priority is the Lakers, which has been a part of what has made it so difficult to facilitate a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Rams, however, wanted to give their pitch to Davis to come to the Lakers. A number of Rams players gave strong words in favor of the Lakers while a couple had other uses of their time, via Sports Illustrated:

We asked the Rams for their best recruiting pitch to bring Anthony Davis to LA Some delivered and some… did not pic.twitter.com/w8wRI32LXQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 31, 2019

Among the notable pitches was from running back Todd Gurley’s, where he astutely pointed out that Davis requested a trade because he was “tired of losing.” Kicker Greg Zuerlein warned Davis, saying to only come to L.A. if you “don’t care about money,” as the state has an extremely high tax rate.

Likely the worst pitch came from cornerback Marcus Peters, who instead recruited Davis to the Oklahoma City Thunder, explaining he was never a Lakers fan.

