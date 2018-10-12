Watch Preview Of HBO’s “The Shop,” Featuring LeBron James And Drake



After premiering to rave reviews, the second edition of HBO’s “The Shop” is set to air Friday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 p.m. PT. The unscripted series picks back up with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter driving conversation in a barbershop setting.

Rapper Drake, Philadelphia Phillies 76ers star Ben Simmons, Indiana Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo, Orlando Magic rookie Mohamed Bamba and WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics join the insightful conversation.

Bamba’s inclusion is intriguing as he previously identified James as the player he is most looking forward to playing against.

In the first episode of the hit series, Carter and James were joined by the likes of Draymond Green, Snoop Dogg, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jon Stewart. Green implored James to openly state he is the best player in the NBA today, and the group touched on a variety of socially-driven issues.

“The Shop” is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms. Details for new episodes will be released at a later time.

