Watch Lakers Rookies Sing Happy Birthday To LeBron James

In addition to being the final game of 2018 for the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday night was also the 34th birthday for superstar LeBron James. Unfortunately, James wasn’t able to suit up as he’s still recovering from the strained groin he suffered on Christmas.

But the Lakers were able to get a win over the Sacramento Kings, snapping a two-game losing streak. James was in attendance at Staples Center, cheering on his teammates to victory, though he didn’t arrive drinking wine this time.

He did receive plenty of birthday love throughout the entire NBA community, and that included during the game and after it from his rookie teammates.

Following the win, Lakers rookies Svi Mykhailiuk, Moe Wagner, Isaac Bonga and Jonathan Williams sang Happy Birthday to James and it was all captured by veteran Lance Stephenson via ESPN Los Angeles:

Perhaps the best part was Stephenson scolding the rookies for their rendition of the birthday song. Stephenson could be heard in the background calling it ‘sad.’

Of course that wasn’t the end of the festivities for LeBron he apparently had some surprises come his way after the game.

Man what a GREAT Bday!! My Brothers got a W then came to celebrate with me afterwards with family and friends! Can’t ask for a better day! SPECIAL S/O my Queen @SavannahRB for the surprise festivities post game. 🙏🏾‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 31, 2018

If anyone deserves to enjoy his birthday and celebrate as much as possible it is James, who has been outstanding in his first season in Los Angeles. It’s also great to see that his teammates were there to celebrate with him, first by getting the win, and then partying afterwards.

