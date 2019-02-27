WATCH: Lakers Fans React To Anthony Davis During Pregame Introductions During First Visit To Staples Center Since Trade Deadline

When Anthony Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans this month, most assumed he would wind up with the Los Angeles Lakers before long. The Boston Celtics also expressed interest, but remained limited in completing a potential trade due to the league’s Rose Rule.

In the days after informing the Pelicans of his trade demand, Davis and his representatives reportedly made it clear the Lakers were the preferred destination. Indications were if Davis was traded elsewhere, he would opt out and sign with the Lakers as a 2020 free agent.

Despite significant efforts from the Lakers to complete a trade, the Pelicans remained steadfast in their refusal to appease Davis. He ultimately remained with the team past the trade deadline and is now finishing out an awkward situation.

Wednesday marked Davis’ first visit to Staples Center since the trade deadline, and he predictably received a warm welcome from Lakers fans during pregame introductions.

Julius Randle received some cheers, but the fans clearly want Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/pyZqeQTk7r — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 28, 2019

Wednesday was also Davis’ first game against the Lakers since his future began to unfold in a public arena. He was held out of last Saturday’s game, which the Pelicans still managed to beat the Lakers in.

Davis now joins LeBron James and Paul George who have been welcomed as opponents at Staples Center because of speculation that linked them to the Lakers.

