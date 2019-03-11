WATCH: Kobe Bryant Analyzes James Harden In Season 2 Premiere Of ‘Detail’

Last April, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant announced a new analysis show, “Detail,” a 15-episode series that exclusively showed on ESPN+. It was a collaboration between Bryant, his Granity Studios and ESPN.

Bryant used the episodes to provide fans with an inside look at how he studied film. Though the debut episode focused on Bryant’s performance in Game 6 of the 2009 Western Conference Finals, he shifted the spotlight to other players in the league.

“Detail” carried into the NBA Playoffs, with multiple episodes available in the first round, three during the Eastern Conference Finals, and additional showings during the NBA Finals.

Now Bryant is now beginning to roll out season two of “Detail,” which premiered with a focus on Houston Rockets guard and MVP candidate James Harden. But in the clip Bryant shared, he highlight Harden’s passing.

Second season of #DETAIL is finally here! I’m starting off the season analyzing @JHarden13’s dominant performance. You don’t want to miss it. https://t.co/d9fbcS5IAC #GranityStudios pic.twitter.com/RdhdE7mSSZ — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 10, 2019

As the Rockets were dealing with a rash of injuries, Harden put the team on his back and led them up the Western Conference standings behind a historic scoring stretch. Though, it was one that earned him criticism, with even Bryant sharing a belief that the pace wasn’t sustainable.

Last year, “Detail” featured inside looks at Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell, among others.