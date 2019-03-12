WATCH: Andre Ingram Delivers Message To Lakers Fans After Signing 10-Day Contract

For a second time in as many seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers have again turned to Andre Ingram. Whereas he signed last year for the final two games of the 2017-18 season, Ingram this time has joined the Lakers on a 10-day contract.

His arrival comes just as the Lakers are beginning a five-game road trip, which tips off Tuesday night against the Chicago Bulls. They team remains shorthanded, as Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, and Tyson Chandler, Kyle Kuzma and Lance Stephenson are questionable.

Additionally, Lonzo Ball is on the mend from a sprained left ankle/bone bruise, and is considered unlikely to play again this season.

In similar fashion to last season when he was surprised by news of the Lakers calling him up, Ingram grew emotional as he was mobbed by teammates upon learning he was bound for the NBA once again.

Andre Ingram is back in the @NBA! Watch the exact moment he found out he was returning to the @Lakers.#LakeShow | #SBLakers pic.twitter.com/a9UzwfkRbc — South Bay Lakers (@SouthBayLakers) March 11, 2019

He later delivered a message to Lakers fans, thanking them for their ongoing support.

He heard you last season.

He heard you with the @SouthBayLakers.

He can't wait to hear from you some more.#AndreIngram | #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/HANoDJmKkl — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 12, 2019

Ingram’s career perseverance made national headlines last season, and his commitment earned praise and recognition throughout the organization. “I love his attitude,” Lakers head coach Luke Walton said of the team’s decision to sign the 33-year-old.

“He doesn’t complain, he works hard no matter what. You talk to the G League coaches, whenever they need him, he’s ready to play.”