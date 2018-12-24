Warriors To Debut Nike Earned Edition Uniforms Against Lakers On Christmas Day

Nike has certainly not lacked for creativity or number of designs since taking over the NBA apparel contract, and though teams won’t be outfitted with Christmas-specific jerseys, the brand recently unveiled Earned Edition uniforms.

The special variation was created for the 16 teams that reached the NBA Playoffs last season. The new looks are variations from each team’s Statement or City Edition uniforms.

The Golden State Warriors and other eligible teams that have a game on Christmas will unveil their Earned Edition jersey for the first time.

Golden State’s Earned Edition uniforms essentially mirrors their Statement Edition that pays homage to their Oakland roots. However, the new design now allows them to do so in their classic gold and blue colors.

The two-time defending champions host the Los Angeles Lakers at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday. While LeBron James is part of a new team, the matchup marks the fourth consecutive year he will face the Warriors on Christmas. James is 1-2 in such games thus far, with his only win coming at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Lakers are due to wear this season’s version of their City Edition, which the team has taken and developed a Lore Series to recognize franchise greats. Kobe Bryant designed the inaugural City Edition threads, and the honor this season went to Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off the Lakers v. Warriors game on Christmas Day or any home game for the remainder of the season.