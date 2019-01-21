Warriors Rout Lakers Behind 44 Points From Klay Thompson

With a roster dramatically different than the one that routed the Golden State Warriors on Christmas, Luke Walton was nevertheless confident the Los Angeles Lakers could replicate the same competitive spirit and focus that led them to a win.

The Lakers had stretches of it but ultimately could not dig out of a hole and suffered a 130-111 lopsided defeat themselves. Klay Thompson led all players with 44 points. With a hot hand all night, he essentially put the game out of reach behind a 17-point outburst to open the third quarter.

Thompson went on to score 23 of the Warriors’ 45 points in the third quarter and made 10 3-pointers before his first miss.

Offense predictably was a challenge for the Lakers without Lonzo Ball, LeBron James and Rajon Rondo. Brandon Ingram helped shoulder the load early, pulling the Lakers even at 18 in the first quarter.

The Warriors stretched their lead to 10 pints in the second quarter, but couldn’t quite separate themselves. Michael Beasley and JaVale McGee helped the Lakers remain afloat and at a manageable 66-55 deficit at halftime.

Of course, Thompson ultimately rendered that moot. The Lakers had four players in double-figures but went into the fourth quarter facing a 110-80 deficit heading into the fourth. Other than DeMarcus Cousins, the Warriors did not play any of their starters in the final 12 minutes.

