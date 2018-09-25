Warriors Media Day: Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala Believe LeBron James, Lakers Are Taking Attention Away

With LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers, all of the eyes in the basketball world are focusing in on Southern California ahead of the season. Of course, all roads in the NBA go through the back-to-back defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Led by Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors added All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins this summer, giving them even more firepower. Not to mention they will be looking to become just the fourth team in NBA history to win three straight championships.

However, the majority of attention remains in Los Angeles and it looks like the Warriors have noticed. Golden State was among the teams to hold their Media Day on Monday, just like the Lakers, and they fielded a smaller horde of media.

Veteran Andre Iguodala noted that James’ arrival in Los Angeles has taken the spotlight away from the defending champions, via Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala says LeBron James' arrival to the Lakers has taken down the champion's spotlight and pressure as lots of eyes are now elsewhere. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) September 24, 2018

Durant also added that he believes James and the Lakers are a more attractive story and that Cousins’ injury also helps them garner more attention:

Kevin Durant says LeBron James and the Lakers are getting more attention because they are a "sexier story" than the Warriors despite the champs going for a three-peat. KD added that DeMarcus Cousins being out at the start of the season also has calmed the Warriors' spotlight. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) September 24, 2018

Attention before the season isn’t what the Lakers are going for as they would surely prefer attention during playoff time for the first time in a few years. The Warriors have been in the NBA Finals four straight years, winning three championships so it makes sense that the media would look for other teams to focus on.

The league’s best player joining a premier franchise is bound to draw attention away from anything. The Warriors see that there is another challenge growing down in Los Angeles, and they clearly have their eyes on James and company.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.