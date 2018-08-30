Warriors’ Draymond Green Believes LeBron James Signing With Lakers Is ‘Great’ And ‘Exciting’

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has squared off with LeBron James in four straight NBA Finals. Now that James has joined the Los Angeles Lakers, the two will meet plenty more during the regular season, including on a couple of marquee dates.

Of course, James’ decision was the biggest story of the offseason as no one was sure where he would ultimately sign. Now that he is in Los Angeles, it could lead to a new rivalry on the West coast.

Regardless of what it means for the Warriors, Green was happy for James. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Green supported James’ decision to join the Lakers this summer:

“That is great. He was able to make a decision he wanted to make regardless of whatever anyone thought. To see someone make that kind of decision is always exciting to see.”

This is all about the player empowerment that James has spearheaded during his time in the NBA. Throughout the history of the NBA, owners have practically always held the power, but James flipped that on its head during his career and Green appreciates that.

He received a lot of flak when he first decided to leave the Cavaliers and join the Miami Heat. James’ subsequent moves, back to Cleveland and now to Los Angeles, have garnered far less criticism.

Green and James may battle tooth and nail on the court, but when it comes to a player’s decisions off the court, they all seem to be on the same page. Kevin Durant was also in favor of James’ move.

And the respect Green has for James extends to his personal play as well. During an appearance on the premiere of HBO’s “The Shop,” Green encouraged James to state to the general public he is the best basketball player at present time.

