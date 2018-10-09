Warriors’ Draymond Green Could Return From Sore Left Knee For Preseason Game Finale Vs. Lakers

The preseason is winding down as all that is left for the Los Angeles Lakers is a pair of games against the back-to-back defending champion Golden State Warriors. Much of the focus for the Lakers has been on Lonzo Ball hoping to make his preseason debut, but the Warriors have also been without defensive stalwart Draymond Green.

Due to a sore left knee, Green has played in just one preseason game so far this year. Surely the Warriors are likely playing it safe as Green is very well acquainted with his teammates after three championship runs.

However, Green’s knee has been bothering him and does need to get better. As the 28-year-old will miss Wednesday’s game, there is a possibility he could return for Friday’s game, according to Nick Friedell of ESPN:

Steve Kerr says Draymond Green (sore left knee) will not play Wednesday night vs. Lakers. Kerr is hopeful Green will play in Friday's game vs. Lakers in San Jose. https://t.co/6IUsdRLSCI — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) October 9, 2018

While the Warriors obviously know each other very well, it is still important for them to get some reps together before the regular season starts. The defending champions are the major favorite to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy once again, and Green is as important to that happening as anybody.

The Lakers are one of many teams hoping to knock off the Warriors and even though it is preseason, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the intensity turned up between the two sides. Even though the Warriors swept the Lakers, last year’s four contests were decided by an average of six points with two of those contests going to overtime.

And that is before adding the LeBron James factor of meeting them in four straight NBA Finals. With Ball set to make his preseason debut and Green potentially returning, Friday’s contest in San Jose is shaping up to be more than the average preseason game.

Want to get your content COMPLETELY AD FREE? Follow us on Apple News!