Warriors At Lakers 11/13/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-10 straight up and 5-6 against the spread in their last 11 games against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers will have a golden opportunity to turn their luck against the Warriors around on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

Los Angeles is a 9.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Lakers originally opened as 13-point favorites, but Anthony Davis’ status for the game being listed as questionable has brought the line down to Los Angeles -9.5.

While Davis led the way on offense with 24 points and 12 rebounds, the whole Lakers team chipped in to defeat the Phoenix Suns 123-115 on the road on Tuesday night. Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points, LeBron James had 19 points and 11 assists, and Dwight Howard had 12 points and nine rebounds off of the bench.

Just about everything has been working for the Lakers this season en route to an impressive 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS start.

The Lakers return home for a four-game homestand looking to bounce back from their 113-104 loss at home to the Toronto Raptors last Sunday. Los Angeles was 4-0 SU and ATS at home this season before that Raptors loss per the OddsShark NBA Database.

After dominating the league for the last five seasons, the Golden State Warriors find themselves in the cellar this season. With Kevin Durant gone, Klay Thompson out for the year with a torn ACL and Stephen Curry out for at least three months with a broken hand, this year’s Warriors team is essentially Draymond Green and a hodgepodge of young players.

Golden State is 2-9 SU and 4-6-1 ATS through its first 11 games.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 220.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 6-1 in Golden State’s last seven games.

Anthony Davis has reportedly been playing through shoulder pain throughout the season. At home against the lowly Warriors playing their third game in four nights and their second game of a back-to-back on Wednesday, the Lakers would be wise to give their star forward the night off to rest up for Friday’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

