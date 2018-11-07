Vince Carter Passes Lakers Legend Jerry West For 21st On NBA All-Time Field Goals Made List

Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter passed Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West for 21st on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list on Tuesday night. Carter’s 9,017th field goal made which broke the tie with West came on a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

While the Hawks lost to the Charlotte Hornets, Carter finished with seven points (2-of-4 shooting), one rebound, one assist, two blocks, and two steals in 23 minutes.

At 41 years old, Carter is currently the oldest active player in the league. In comparison, his rookie teammate Trae Young is only 20 years old.

The 1999 NBA Rookie of the Year and eight-time All-Star, Carter has played for the Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Hawks during his 20 seasons.

Carter has a 94.6 percent chance of making the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, according to Basketball-Reference. Unlike most players who would either be retired or chasing a championship, Carter is simply playing for the love of the game and will have more opportunities to move up on lists.

Through 10 games including eight starts of the 2018-19 NBA season, Carter is averaging 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 20.7 minutes.

There was prior movement on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list when LeBron James moved past Shaquille O’Neal in late October.