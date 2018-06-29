Video: Paul George Restates Desire To Play For Lakers In Part 2 Of Free Agency Miniseries



Free agency doesn’t officially begin until midnight Eastern on July 1, but the Paul George saga is already in full swing. The first episode in a three-part series aired earlier this week depicting George with his family as he mentally shifted gears from the NBA season towards free agency.

Part two, which aired on Thursday, showed George starting to consider his next landing spot. Much to the joy of Los Angeles Lakers fans craving the arrival of a new star, George begins the second episode with the words “I love L.A.”

He goes on to explain that it’s home and he has pictured himself playing for the Lakers. Then, Aaron Mintz, George’s agent, is shown breaking down the financial realities of George’s contract options.

Included in that is what he could make if he re-signed the Thunder or went elsewhere on both long and short-term deals.

George then states that he will get paid what he deserves but that the most important thing to him is winning a championship.

The Lakers might present George with a real opportunity to achieve that goal, considering they are expected to pursue signing LeBron James and/or a trade for disgruntled San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard.

While it had long been viewed as a foregone conclusion that George would sign with the Lakers, indications are he’s giving serious consideration to remaining with the Thunder. It’s believed the Lakers and Thunder are the two teams George is keyed in on.

Part 3 of his series on ESPN won’t air until some time after George has made his free agency decision.

