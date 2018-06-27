Video: Part One Of Paul George’s Free Agency Miniseries



While it’s yet to officially being, the Paul George free agency saga has been one of the most anticipated stories over the last few years. This is especially true of fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, as George and the Lakers have been linked for almost two years now.

As his free agency is now just days away, George offered the public a look into his personal life. He did this through a three-part miniseries entitled “Paul George: My Journey,” which is airing exclusively on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Part one was released Tuesday, with part two set to air Thursday afternoon, and part three coming shortly after George’s decision is announced.

Part one covered a multitude of topics, but spent a large portion of time talking about George’s respect for his agent Aaron Mintz. George detailed how Mintz handled the situation with the Indiana Pacers when he wanted out.

And Mintz himself talked about the ease at which Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti was able to make the trading process run. George said that when he was drafted by the Pacers, his goal was to remain with the organization for the entirety of his career.

Switching from basketball, the story moves towards his family life. There have been many reports indicating that George’s family would have a big impact on his decision. Many of George’s family members were interviewed, but the most important one likely came from his girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Daniela Rajic.

Rajic discussed the importance of being able to settle in and said that the family will hopefully be able to do that wherever George decides to play.

Of course, with a large portion of his family living in Los Angeles, the adjustment period would be significantly shortened if George ended up signing with the Lakers.

The video ends with a flashback to the Thunder’s first-round loss to the Utah Jazz in the 2018 NBA Playoffs. George admitted to still being distraught over the series.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!