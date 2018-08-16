Video: Josh Hart Throws Out First Pitch At Lakers Night, Jeanie Buss Gifts LeBron James Jerseys To Kenley Jansen, Matt Kemp And Yasiel Puig

Several hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers salvaged a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants with a walk-off win in 12 innings, Josh Hart and Jeanie Buss were visiting with players for the annual Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium.

Among those Buss and Hart met with were Kenley Jansen, Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig. Each of the three are often seen taking in a Lakers game at Staples Center during the MLB offseason, and Buss rewarded their fandom.

The trio was presented with LeBron James jerseys, while Buss herself honored Puig by wearing his No. 66 Dodgers jersey.

From there it was time for Hart to take the mound for the first pitch, which was caught by Puig. “I was a little nervous at first,” Hart told LakersNation.com. “But it got there. Debatable if it was a strike, but it was fun.”

While Hart wasn’t fully sold on his aim, he would welcome the challenge that comes with being a starting pitcher if he was a professional baseball player. Hart’s pitch certainly is one of the better throws when compared to others from the franchise who held the honor on Lakers Night.

