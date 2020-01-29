Vanessa Bryant Thanks Fans For Support After Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant’s Deaths

Since the tragedy that claimed nine lives including Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, the entire world has been praying for all of the families involved.

Amid the sadness, the NBA is doing its best to honor Bryant with teams committing shot clock violations and players changing their numbers.

As the Los Angeles Lakers and players recently made their first statements, Vanessa Bryant has broken her silence about her husband and daughter.

In a heartbreaking post, Bryant’s wife thanked fans for their support and asked for respect and privacy during this difficult time, via Instagram:

As Bryant states in her post, the Mamba Sports Foundation has also created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this unfortunate tragedy. If you want to donate, please visit MambaOnThree.org.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the families involved.