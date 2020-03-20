Two Lakers Players Test Positive For Coronavirus During 2019-20 NBA Season

On March 11, NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the 2019-20 season after Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the coronavirus.

While Christian Wood later tested positive, there were major concerns after Kevin Durant and three of his Brooklyn Nets teammates did as well.

With the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Nets last before the 30-day suspension, players were tested and started their 14-day quarantine.

The coronavirus test results have returned now and two Lakers players reportedly have tested positive, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Two Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The team may test the remaining players who did not take tests Wednesday morning. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2020

As the Lakers tested 14 of their players on March 18, they may test the remaining who did not take it, according to Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times:

Sources: Can confirm that 2 Lakers players have tested positive for the coronavirus. 14 players had been tested Wednesday. Players got results Thursday. @ShamsCharania first. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 19, 2020

Lakers now plan to test a small group of coaches/staffers who had close contact with players, according to sources. https://t.co/sgOZsP6oIS — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 19, 2020

Shortly after these reports, the Lakers confirmed two players have tested positive and are currently asymptomatic and in self-quarantine right now.