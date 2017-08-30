Top 10 Rated Players At Each Position In NBA 2K18 Released

With the 2017-18 NBA season just around the corner, the new video game NBA 2K18 is set to hit stores on Sept. 19.

Players all across the league have begun revealing their ratings, as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball was given a rating of 80, which along with Philadelphia 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz is the highest for a rookie since John Wall.

Fellow Lakers rookies Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart also tweeted out their rankings, coming in at a 72 and 70, respectively.

While most take their rating with a grain of salt, some players take it personally as Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson recently took to Twitter to express displeasure with his rating.

While the Lakers look to be much improved this season after offseason additions like Ball, Kuzma, Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, NBA 2K recently released the top 10 rated players at each position and no Lakers players made the list.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers paced all NBA players with a 97 rating, followed by Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (96) and Kawhi Leonard of the San Antonio Spurs (95).

