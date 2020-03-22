Top-10 Games Of 2019-20 Lakers Season To Rewatch On NBA League Pass

With the coronavirus outbreak escalating in the United States, the NBA responded to the pandemic by suspending the 2019-20 season on March 11.

However, Adam Silver and the league are looking to do their part to help fans deal with the circumstances by making NBA League Pass free until April 22.

NBA League Pass allows fans to rewatch full or condensed games.

Lakers Nation has compiled 10 of the best Los Angeles Lakers games from the 2019-20 season so far to view during the hiatus. Enjoy these games:

1. Utah Jazz (Oct. 25, 2019)

The Jazz were touted as an early Western Conference powerhouse as they added Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic to an already talented roster. However, the Lakers played exceptional defense, showing just how long and athletic they were across each position, securing their first win of the season.

2. Dallas Mavericks (Nov. 1, 2019)

Luka Doncic caught the league by storm as he came out of the gates nearly unstoppable in his sophomore season. Despite that, the Lakers were able to force the game into overtime after a Danny Green three-pointer and they were able to capitalize on their veteran experience to take care of business.

3. New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 27, 2019)

Anthony Davis returned to New Orleans for the first time since being traded and it was a hostile environment, to say the least. However, Davis quieted the crowd with a 41-point performance before capping the game by stealing Jrue Holiday’s inbounds pass to Brandon Ingram with only five seconds left.

4. Miami Heat (Dec. 13, 2019)

The Heat had established themselves as a surprise contender in the Eastern Conference as they boasted an undefeated home record. On the other hand, the Lakers were finding massive success on the road and they overcame an early deficit to take the win and snap Miami’s home winning streak.

5. Oklahoma City Thunder (Jan. 11, 2020)

LeBron James and Davis both sat out the game due to injury, so it was widely expected the Lakers would lose to a surprisingly competitive Thunder team that had been on a roll. However, Kyle Kuzma and Rajon Rondo played arguably their best games at that point and were able to lift them to a win.

6. Houston Rockets (Jan. 18, 2020)

Davis was missing from the starting lineup as he nursed a lower back injury, meaning the Lakers ultimately could not take advantage of their size and length in the paint. It did not matter though as Los Angeles did an excellent job containing James Harden and Russell Westbrook to secure the win.

7. Denver Nuggets (Feb. 12, 2020)

This was the final game before the 2020 All-Star Weekend and the Lakers had seen a noticeable dip in their play, so a loss would not have been surprising. However, they looked like a team eager to make a statement and they did just that as the All-Star duo of James and Davis carried them in the fourth quarter.

8. Boston Celtics (Feb. 23, 2020)

The Celtics embarrassed the Lakers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, blowing them out by 32 points in TD Garden. The Lakers responded at Staples Center, however, executing down the stretch and walking away with the win after James nailed a fadeaway jumper over Jaylen Brown in the final minute.

9. Milwaukee Bucks (March 6, 2020)

In a potential 2020 NBA Finals preview, the Lakers went toe-to-toe with Giannis Antetokounmpo and a Bucks team that had been steamrolling the rest of the league. James and Los Angeles put together maximum effort for the full 48 minutes of the game and were able to prove to the league they are just as much of a favorite to win the championship as Milwaukee is.

10. Los Angeles Clippers (March 8, 2020)

In Round III, the Lakers were finally able to overcome their Staples Center roommates by slowing down Kawhi Leonard. Avery Bradley also stuck it to his former team by scoring a season-high 24 points, draining 6-of-12 of his three-point attempts and playing his usual brand of in-your-jersey defense.