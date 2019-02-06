How To Watch Or Stream 2019 NBA All-Star Game Draft, Plus Pick Order, And Player Pool For Captains LeBron James & Giannis Antetokounmpo

With starters, reserves, injury replacements and special additions in place, the 2019 NBA All-Star Game Draft is set for Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m. PT. In a change from last year, the Draft will be televised live on TNT during the network’s “NBA All-Star Draft Show” that will precede “TNT NBA Tip-Off.”

A live stream of the broadcast will also available online via fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial. Additionally, the All-Star Game Draft can be streamed via WatchTNT.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was the leading vote-getter and therefore repeated as a team captain. He’s joined by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will pick second in the draft.

James and Antetokounmpo will take alternating turns selecting from the group of All-Star Game starters, then take turns drafting from the pool of reserve players. Lastly, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade, who were special additions to the All-Star Game, will be picked from to fill out Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

Beyond intrigue of watching how James and Antetokounmpo go about drafting their All-Star rosters, there’s the added layer of the Anthony Davis trade saga and Kyrie Irving reportedly being open to reuniting with his former teammate.

With Antetokounmpo already tipping his hand and suggesting he’d return the favor to Stephen Curry by making the Golden State Warriors guard his first pick, James conceivably could take Irving with his first pick and circle back around to nab Davis once captains being drafting amongst reserves.

And with James due to have the first selection between Nowitzki and Wade, it’s safe to presume the close friends will share a final All-Star Game together as a teammates.

West starters

LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Paul George

East starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker

West reserves

LaMarcus Aldrdige, Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Russell Westbrook

East reserves

Bradley Beal, Blake Griffin, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, D’Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons, Nikola Vucevic

Victor Oladipo (injured) was replaced by Russell.

