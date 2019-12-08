Timberwolves At Lakers 12/08/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 20-2 straight up and 14-8 against the spread over their last 22 games. The Lakers will look to continue their dominance on Sunday night when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Los Angeles opened as a 9.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Through their first 11 home games of 2019-20, the Lakers are 9-2 SU and 7-4 ATS.

Timberwolves at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

What looked like a tough road trip on paper was no trouble at all for the Lakers, who went a perfect 3-0 SU and ATS with wins over the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers. Los Angeles averaged 120.7 points per game over the three-game stretch, most recently dropping 136 points on the Trail Blazers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 70.

The Lakers return home for this one game against Minnesota before hitting the road again for another five games away from Staples Center.

Los Angeles is 1-7 SU in its last seven games against the Timberwolves and is 0-5 ATS in its last five games against Minnesota per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins are both enjoying career years in Minnesota this season with Towns averaging 26.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game and Wiggins averaging 24.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

But despite the strong play of the duo, the Timberwolves are just treading water this season with a 10-11 SU and 9-11-1 ATS record to date. Wiggins and Jeff Teague are both questionable heading into Sunday night’s game against the Lakers.

Sunday night’s total is set at 225 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 6-2 in Minnesota’s last eight games on the road.

Even if the Timberwolves were coming into this matchup 100% healthy, they’d have a tough time keeping up with this well-oiled Lakers machine. James and Davis are both having MVP caliber season, and the team’s depth players from top to bottom have all excelled in their respective roles.

Upcoming road matchups against the Miami Heat and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks will be interesting tests, but this Sunday’s matchup shouldn’t cause Los Angeles any trouble.

