Thunder At Lakers 11/19/19: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-12 straight up and 5-11 against the spread in their last 16 games against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That slump could come to an end on Tuesday night when the Lakers host the Thunder as heavy betting favorites at Staples Center.

Los Angeles is an 11-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Lakers are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games against Western Conference opponents.

Thunder at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James continued his MVP-caliber season with another gem against the Atlanta Hawks, racking up 33 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in a 122-101 win at home. Anthony Davis had an off-night offensively, but his five blocks helped contribute to another strong performance by this Los Angeles defense that now ranks No. 1 in the NBA allowing 100.6 points per game.

The Lakers are 11-1 SU and 9-3 ATS over their last 12 games, and are showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.

This will be the Lakers’ sixth game as a double-digit favorite in 2019-20. They are 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS in their previous five instances as one per the OddsShark NBA Database.

One game after pulling off an impressive 127-119 upset at home over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Thunder were almost in upset mode again on Monday night as 7.5-point road underdogs against the L.A. Clippers.

A late 3-pointer by Paul George sunk Oklahoma City by a score of 90-88, but the Thunder are still 5-8 SU and 8-5 ATS; a respectable season for a team that was projected to be the league’s worst in 2019-20. Still, Oklahoma City is now 0-8 SU in its last eight games on the road.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 210.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 5-1 in the last six games between Los Angeles and Oklahoma.

For the second straight game, the Lakers will be hosting a team on the second night of a back-to-back. Frank Vogel has done a good job as head coach to get his team up for games against inferior opponents, and Los Angeles hasn’t given us any reason to believe that won’t keep the blowouts coming in this one.

