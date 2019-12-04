This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Hits Legendary Buzzer Beater Over Dwyane Wade

If there is one thing Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is known for, it is his penchant for coming through in clutch situations. The highlight reel of Kobe game-winners and buzzer-beaters is truly amazing and on Dec. 4, 2009, he added one of his most memorable classics.

The defending champion Lakers were in a back-and-forth battle with the Dwyane Wade-led Miami Heat. The game was close throughout as the two future Hall of Famers consistently traded baskets.

Down the stretch it looked as if the Lakers’ seven-game winning streak would come to an end. After Wade gave the Heat a two-point lead, Kobe missed a potential game-tying jumper, forcing the Lakers to play the foul game.

Miami would make four straight free throws, but the always trustworthy Derek Fisher knocked down a huge 3-pointer with just 4.3 seconds remaining to cut the Heat lead to one. The Lakers fouled Wade who split the free throws, opening the door for a potential Lakers victory.

When you’re playing Kobe Bryant, you can’t leave any opportunities.

With 3.2 seconds left and trailing by two, the Lakers inbounded the ball to Kobe who quickly began dribbling to his left. Wade stuck with him every step of the way, not giving an inch of room, but Kobe was somehow able to get up a shot off one foot while floating to his left that banked in, giving the Lakers an improbable 108-107 win.

The degree of difficulty on this shot was ridiculous. By all accounts, Kobe’s shot should’ve went to the left just like he was, but Kobe adjusted for it to knock the shot down.

All in all, he finished the game with 33 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Wade had an excellent night as well finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists, but on this night, Kobe just wouldn’t be denied.

