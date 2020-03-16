This Day In Lakers History (3/16/07): Kobe Bryant Scores 65 Points In Overtime Win Against Blazers

On March 16, 2007, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant scored 65 points in a thrilling 116-111 overtime win against the young Portland Trail Blazers.

In the midst of a seven-game losing streak and falling out of the 2007 NBA playoff picture, the Lakers desperately needed a win and Bryant delivered.

In what would be the second-highest scoring game of his career, Bryant was efficient, shooting 23-of-39 from the field, 8-of-12 from the three-point line, and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line while nearly playing the entire game.

And as one of the greatest clutch players in league history, Bryant scored 33 of these points in the final 14 minutes of the game (fourth quarter and overtime) on 11-of-13 from the field, including 5-of-5 from the three-point line.

Along with scoring more than half of the team’s points, Bryant added seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Lamar Odom (15 points) and Maurice Evans (14 points) were the only Lakers to score in double figures.

As for the Blazers, they were led by Zach Randolph (31 points) and a talented rookie duo in Brandon Roy (14 points) and LaMarcus Aldridge (16 points).

With the Lakers creating some distance in a tight Western Conference playoff race, Bryant would then go on one of the greatest scoring runs in history.

After 65 points against the Blazers, the 28 year old followed it up with 50 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 60 against the Memphis Grizzlies, and 50 against the then-New Orleans Hornets. This four-game streak of at least 50 points has only been matched by Lakers legend Wilt Chamberlain.

Lakers (34-32)

Blazers (26-39)