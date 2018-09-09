Texas A&M College GameDay Sign Compares Clemson QB Kelly Bryant To Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Clemson and Texas A&M went toe-to-toe on Saturday night in one of the more anticipated matchups of the 2018 college football season. The game led to College Station being the site for Week 2 of ESPN’s flagship “College GameDay” morning show.

Led by host Rece Davis and with analysts Desmond Howard, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit, among others, the early-morning show signals the kick off of the day’s slate of games. The traveling show draws out the most devout supporters at each campus, particularly when a national program is involved.

And with that, a tradition was developed in which fans create catchy signs that wind up on television and/or social media. Some focus on the college experience and ask parents for more financial assistance, while others take not-so-subtle jabs at opponents.

Such was the case on Saturday, when a Texas A&M fan poked fun at the passing ability of Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant by ranking him behind Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, which “College GameDay” shared on Twitter:

Can’t compete with the Black Mamba 🐍 pic.twitter.com/1Hsdm7xEX1 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 8, 2018

Despite being the incumbent starter, Kelly Bryant is locked in a bit of a quarterback competition with true freshman Trevor Lawrenece. Bryant was brilliant in the hostile environment, completing 12 of 17 passes to throw for 205 yards and one touchdown.

Lawrence connected on five of his nine attempts, good for 93 passing yards and one touchdown as well. Clemson staved off the upset-minded Aggies by hanging on for a 28-26 victory to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

As for Kobe Bryant, a prolific scorer throughout his career, passing or lack thereof, is a regular criticism. He nonetheless ranks 30th on the all-time assists list with 6,306. Bryant averaged a respectable 4.7 assists per game over his 20-year career.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.