Suns At Lakers 02/10/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 9-2 straight up and 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers will try to pick up another win over the Suns at Staples Center on Monday night.

Los Angeles is a 12.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Phoenix has lost both of its games against the Lakers this season and is 1-6 SU in its last seven games against Los Angeles.

Suns at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers were projected to blow the Golden State Warriors out as 14-point road favorites on Saturday, but they settled for a closer-than-expected win in a 125-120 victory. Seven different Lakers hit double-digits in scoring in the win including Anthony Davis, who led the team in both points (27) and rebounds (10).

Los Angeles is now just 3-6 ATS over its last nine games since going 5-1 ATS over its previous six games.

Barring any big swings, Monday night’s game will mark the 19th time that the Lakers have been double-digit favorites this season. The Lakers are 15-3 SU and 7-10-1 ATS in their previous 18 instances as one according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Injuries and inconsistency have plagued the Suns all season long. Phoenix has shown flashes of brilliance as young teams often do, but those flashes have been few and far between. The Suns are 3-8 SU and ATS over their last 11 games, scoring upsets over San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston over that stretch.

The Suns were an 11-point underdog on the road against the Lakers on New Year’s Day and managed to narrowly cover the spread in a 117-107 loss.

Monday night’s total is set at 228.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in Phoenix’s last five road games against the Lakers.

With Friday night’s 10-point loss at home to the Houston Rockets and Saturday’s close call against Golden State, the Lakers clearly aren’t at their best right now in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s shocking passing.

The NBA All-Star break will provide the team with a chance to regroup, but first they’ve got to get through this game and then one more on the road against Denver on Wednesday night.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.