Suns At Lakers 01/01/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 8-2 straight up and against the spread in their last 10 games against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers will try to extend their home winning streak against the Suns to four games on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is an 11-point home favorite on the NBA odds on New Year’s Day at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 20 games against Western Conference opponents, the Lakers are 17-3 SU.

Suns at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers put together a strong defensive effort against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, holding Luka Doncic to just 19 points on a 5-for-14 night from the field in a 108-95 win. LeBron James also had a rough shooting night going 3-for-10 from the field and scoring only 13 points, but he still made an impact in the winning effort with 13 assists.

Los Angeles is now 2-0 SU and ATS over its last two games since going 0-4 SU in its previous four games and 0-6 ATS in its previous six. In eight games as a double-digit favorite this season, the Lakers are 7-1 SU and 4-4 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Years of futility in Phoenix finally appeared to be giving way to something special this season when the Suns jumped out to a 7-4 SU and 9-2 ATS start that was fueled by a talented young core. But over their next 20 games, the Suns went just 4-16 SU and 7-12-1 ATS including a losing streak in December that spanned eight straight games.

Phoenix has stopped the bleeding with back-to-back upset wins over the Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers, but keeping that momentum going against one of the league’s best teams in Los Angeles is going to be a tall task.

Wednesday night’s total is set at 226.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 5-1 in Phoenix’s last six games.

After a tough stretch of games in late December, the Lakers get a reprieve to open 2020 with home games against Phoenix, New Orleans, Detroit and New York on the docket. Even after losing four straight games, Los Angeles still closed out 2019 with the best record in the West and the second-best record in the NBA at 26-7 SU and 18-15 ATS.

