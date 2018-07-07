Summer League Recap: Josh Hart Dominates As Lakers Defeat Sixers In Las Vegas Opener

Josh Hart showed he is a level above the average Summer League participant and the Los Angeles Lakers rookies continued to make the front office look good as the Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 96-79 in their Las Vegas Summer League opener.

Hart led the way with 24 points on 9-15 shooting to lead the way, but he had plenty of help on this night. Svi Mykhailiuk showed off his outstanding range as he knocked down four three-pointers in scoring 17 points. He also added nine rebounds as he once again reminded everyone that he is more than just a shooter.

Moe Wagner flashed his all-around game with 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks while getting the Las Vegas crowd on their feet with his hustle and energy. In particular, his steal and dive on the floor in the second quarter led to a Lakers basket and made the crowd go wild.

It was Mykhailiuk and Wagner who got things going for the Lakers in the first half, helping L.A. to a six-point lead after one. Things continued in the second as the Lakers doubled their lead to 12 by halftime.

The third quarter belonged to Hart who showed why he will be a big part of the Lakers rotation this season. More than just a spot-up shooter, Hart attacked the basket at will, finishing through contact while also showcasing the range that allowed him to lead the Lakers in three-point percentage as a rookie.

The Lakers also got 15 points and five rebounds from Nick King, while Jeff Ayres added five points and nine rebounds. Xavier Rathan-Mayes continued his impressive summer with 10 points and three rebounds.

This game also marked fans’ first look at Isaac Bonga, who was acquired via a draft day trade with these same Sixers. The 18-year old showed exactly why the Lakers were intrigued, with a couple of nice plays, but also turned the ball over seven times, proving that he has a long ways to go in his development.

Next up for the Lakers is a matchup Sunday night with the Chicago Bulls.

