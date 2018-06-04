Stephen Curry Breaks NBA Finals Record For Most 3-Pointers, Which Ray Allen Set Against Lakers

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry broke the NBA Finals record for most 3-pointers made in a single game by knocking down nine from deep. He also passed Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James for the most 3-pointers made in NBA Finals history.

After Curry’s altercation with Kendrick Perkins to end the third quarter, the Cavaliers found themselves within seven points. Despite struggling from the field, the two-time MVP made down five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

His last one with 3:30 remaining in the quarter made history and the Warriors went on to win Game 2, 122-103. In 38 minutes, Curry finished with 33 points (11-of-26 shooting from the field and 9-of-17 shooting from the 3-point line), seven rebounds, and eight assists.

Through the first two games of the series, the 30-year-old is currently the favorite to capture his first Finals MVP Award. He is averaging 31 points (44.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line), 6.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists in 42 minutes.

Along with setting the NBA regular season record with 13 made 3-pointers in a single game, Curry broke Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen’s record of eight made 3-pointers against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

While Allen is considered one of the greatest shooters of all-time and helped the Celtics steal homecourt advantage, he followed up his historical performance by going 0-for-8 shooting from deep in Game 3. The Lakers would eventually get their revenge from the 2008 NBA Finals and win in Game 7.

As the series shifts to Cleveland, Curry and the Warriors are looking to capture their third title in four consecutive Finals appearances.

