Staples Center Donates 7,000 Pounds Of Food To Homeless Services Amid Coronavirus Stoppage

Since the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended shortly after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, there have been numerous updates.

As commissioner Adam Silver confirmed the suspension would be for at least 30 days now, the Los Angeles Lakers were also informed of the new rules.

While players are optimistic the season will eventually be completed, the focus is on the present and how this suspension impacts everyone.

With no games being played, the Staples Center donated 7,000 pounds of food that would have been wasted to homeless services, via Twitter:

This afternoon STAPLES Center donated 7,000 pounds of food that would have been wasted due to the recent suspension of events at the arena. Donations were made to both The Midnight Mission and Los Angeles Mission Men’s Center both located in downtown Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/QTkoQ8WXG2 — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) March 14, 2020

Since the league’s decision, much of the attention has been on arena workers. As Kevin Love, Blake Griffin, and Giannis Antetokounmpo will donate $100,000 each, Zion Williamson will cover all salaries for 30 days.

Although owners should have stepped up for their arena workers, it is an incredible gesture by these players and more of them will likely do the same.

As for the Staples Center arena workers, the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Los Angeles Kings reportedly have partnered up to pay for their salaries.