Spurs At Lakers 02/04/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 7-3 straight up and against the spread in their last 10 games against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers will try to continue this trend of success with a win at home over the Spurs on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles is a 12-point favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Over their last six games, the Lakers are 2-4 ATS.

Spurs at Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers bounced back nicely from their 127-119 loss at home to the Portland Trail Blazers with a 129-113 road win over the Sacramento Kings. LeBron James recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, and Anthony Davis led the team in scoring with 21 points.

But it was a complete team-effort from top to bottom as seven different Lakers scored at least 12 points in the win.

Since going 9-0 SU and 6-2-1 ATS in their previous nine games, the Lakers have hit a bit of a rut with a 4-4 SU and 3-5 ATS record over their last eight games per the OddsShark NBA Database.

San Antonio managed to cover the spread as nine-point underdogs in Monday night’s 108-105 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Spurs have had mixed results on the moneyline with a 6-7 SU record in their last 13 games on the road, but they’ve been a rock-solid bet for their backers with a 10-2-1 ATS record over that stretch.

Currently sitting 2.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings, the Spurs are in danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 1996-97 this year.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 229 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 12-5 in the last 17 games between the Lakers and Spurs.

Many were anticipating a blowout win against Portland last Friday night, but the pregame ceremony to honor Kobe Bryant might have instead given the Lakers too much emotion to overcome. Hearts will still be heavy in the team’s second game at home since the tragedy, but hopefully the road win over Sacramento was enough to get the team back on track.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.