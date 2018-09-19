SpringHill Entertainment, LeBron James Release ‘Space Jam 2’ Details, With ‘Black Panther’s’ Ryan Coogler Named Producer

While signing with the Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, LeBron James has simultaneously announced his presence in the entertainment industry. Through both his Uninterrupted network and SpringHill Entertainment, James has been behind several projects.

Some of those were in works prior to James’ decision in free agency, but matters have seemingly been sent into overdrive since Hollywood became his new backdrop. On the heels of “The Shop” on HBO premiering to positive reviews, James is now confirmed for another significant production.

Announced by SpringHill Entertainment, the 14-time All-Star is set to star in “Space Jam 2” that has been speculated about for multiple years. The picture of lockers also revealed Ryan Coogler of the “Black Panter” will serve as producer.

James explained the decision behind tabbing Coogler for “Space Jam 2” to Marisa Guthrie of The Hollywood Reporter:

“I loved his vision” for Black Panther, James tells The Hollywood Reporter, noting that when he was a kid growing up in Akron, Ohio, there were no black superheroes. “So for Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing.” “The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” says James, “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people.”

Further details of the movie have not been released by James’ company or Warner Bros. Considering Michael Jordan was accompanied by several other NBA players in the original “Space Jam,” it stands to reason the same will hold true for James.

One of which may be Jordan himself, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

Space Jam 2, while a part of the Space Jam franchise, is not considered a sequel, a source familiar with the production told ESPN. However, there have been discussions in involving Michael Jordan in some way. At this point, Jordan’s level of involvement is to be determined. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 19, 2018

Of course, James supplanting Jordan as the star of the new movie invariably adds to the debate over which of the two should be viewed as the greatest player of all-time. As speculation of James starring in a new “Space Jam” movie began to grow, Muggsy Bogues said the honor should instead go to Kobe Bryant.

Though, there was never anything that connected Bryant to the possibility, and he recently stated acting is not of any interest to him.

The current expectation is filming for the “Space Jam” will not being until the 2019 NBA offseason.

