Springhill Entertainment Announces Release Date For Space Jam 2 Starring LeBron James

Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, LeBron James has taken full advantage of living full time in the capital of the entertainment world.

James’ production company, SpringHill Entertainment, became involved in a number of projects soon after he signed with the Lakers. Those include shows such as “More than an Athlete” on ESPN+ and “Million Dollar Mile,” premiering on CBS this summer.

SpringHill’s most high-profile project to date, though, is a long-awaited sequel to the Michael Jordan classic “Space Jam.” The anticipated “Space Jam 2” recently took another step toward becoming a reality.

The film now has an official release date, per SpringHill’s official Twitter account:

The poster, which looks like it belongs in the era of the original 1996 film, does not reveal much new information. James will star as the main human character, replacing Jordan from the original film, which Bugs and Lola Bunny will unsurprisingly also play key roles.

Soon after SpringHill’s announcement, James voiced his excitement on his own Twitter account:

Mark those 📆 right now!! This is going to be EPIC in the making! 7•16•2021 💡 🎥 🎬!!! https://t.co/lN9hdmcaTM — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 22, 2019

James and SpringHill sent shockwaves around the entertainment world in September when Ryan Coogler of “Black Panther” fame was signed to produce “Space Jam 2,” his first project since directing the hit Marvel Studios movie.

Additionally, SpringHill announced at the time that Terence Nance, creator of HBO series “Random Acts of Flyness,” would direct “Space Jam 2.” The movie is slated to begin production in summer 2019 and will film in California.

The original “Space Jam” movies featured plenty of NBA stars as well as some Hollywood A-listers in supporting roles, including Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Bird and Bill Murray. Given James’ connections around the NBA and in Hollywood, the sequel could feature even more star power.