Spencer Hawes Hoping To Use Time With South Bay Lakers As Springboard For NBA Return

As the Los Angeles Lakers recently were linked to several players because of an open roster spot, their South Bay Lakers affiliate of the G League added a former NBA veteran to their roster by acquiring Spencer Hawes off waivers.

The former No. 10 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft had a modest debut with South Bay, but has since become a valued contributor. The game action is Hawes’ first since he appeared in 54 games (one start) for the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks during the 2016-17 NBA season.

While the odds may be stacked against him, the 30-year-old is hoping playing for South Bay will lead to a return to the NBA, according to Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group:

“I want to get back in the league,” Hawes said in a recent interview. “That’s why everyone plays here. That’s the end goal. For me, it’s no different.” … “You can either sit around and sulk about, or kind of pull yourself up and get back out there,” he said. “It’s competition, it’s in a place I know and am familiar with. And it’s fun. You get out there, you make a couple plays, and realize, ‘Yeah, this is still what I love to do, and I’m still pretty good at it.’”

Hawes is averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists through his first seven G League games (four starts). As his team was running short on healthy bodies, Lakers head coach Luke Walton did not rule out potentially calling Hawes up.

While that doesn’t appear to be under consideration at this time, Hawes’ play should garner interest from other teams.