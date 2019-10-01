Spectrum SportsNet Announces Comprehensive 2019-20 Lakers Programming Schedule; Frontier Subscribers In Dark After Network Dropped

After a disappointing first season with LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers retooled their roster by trading for Anthony Davis and surrounding the two perennial All-Stars with complementary pieces.

With the Lakers midway through training camp, they are days away from facing the Golden State Warriors in their preseason opener. Saturday’s game will be televised live by Spectrum SportsNet, which is entering an eighth season of comprehensive coverage.

The network recently announced its programming schedule that calls for 76 live game broadcasts (six preseason contests), along with pregame and postgame shows. “#Lakeshow” and “Access SportsNet: Lakers” return to provide fans with 60 minutes of coverage prior to tipoff.

The conclusion of each game on Spectrum SportsNet will be followed by postgame interviews with head coach Frank Vogel and players, along with highlights and in-depth analysis. Furthermore, the Emmy Award-winning “Backstage: Lakers” premieres Friday, Oct. 25.

Bill Macdonald (10th season) and Stu Lantz (34th season) return to the broadcast booth, and Mike Trudell joins them for what will be his ninth full season as the Lakers’ sideline reporter.

Chris McGee and Allie Clifton will lead the hosting duties from the Spectrum studio, alongside analyst James Worthy and insider Mike Bresnahan. The studio team will also feature a rotation of Robert Horry, Derek Fisher and Caron Butler throughout the season.

For all the excitement with the Lakers’ season and in-depth coverage provided by Spectrum SportsNet, it has been dropped by Frontier, leaving its customers without means to watch the team and the network’s exclusive content.

“Frontier is threatening to not to renew our agreement for carriage of Spectrum SportsNet. We’ve made them a fair offer, but they have refused to engage. It’s especially upsetting for Lakers fans with the NBA preseason tipoff on Oct 5,” Spectrum SportsNet said in statement provided to LakersNation.com.

“They will miss out on more than 130 live games per year, including Lakers, Galaxy and Sparks games. At this point, we’re encouraging impacted customers to switch to another provider, such as Spectrum or Cox, so they don’t miss out.”