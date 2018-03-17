South Bay Lakers Lose Final Regular Season Home Game

EL SEGUNDO – The South Bay Lakers lost their final home game of the regular season, 114-94, to the Raptors 905 on Saturday night. Thomas Bryant led the Lakers (28-19) with 25 points and Alex Caruso added a double-double with 10 points and a career-high 13 assists. Seven members of the 905 (30-17) scored in double figures, led by 19 points off the bench from Fuquan Edwin.

South Bay took a slight 27-25 lead through one behind eight early points from Bryant. Kennedy Meeks paced the 905 with eight of his own in the opening period. The 905 came alive in the second quarter as they outscored the Lakers by 15 points in the period as Aaron Best and Edwin combined for 17 of the team’s 37 points. Bryant finished the half with 15 points, but the 905 shot 52.1 percent from the field as they went into the break with a 13-point lead.

The 905 continued to control the game in the third quarter, going into the final frame with a 90-68 lead. The Lakers outscored the 905 in the fourth quarter, but by then it was too late and the visiting team had secured the victory.

Edwin’s 19 points off the bench led the 905 as Malachi Richardson and Nigel Hayes each scored 15 points. Alfonzo McKinnie (14 points), Best (12 points) and Meeks (12 points) also scored in double figures in the starting lineup. Davion Berry scored 10 points off the bench for the 905. Raptors 905 relied on their three-point shooting (16-38) in the victory.

Bryant’s 25 points and seven rebounds paced the Lakers while Caruso picked up his sixth double-double of the year. Stephaun Branch played well off the bench with 17 points and Gary Payton II also hit double digits with 12 points. Demarcus Holland secured 10 rebounds to go with six points, but the Lakers could not close out their home schedule with a win.

The South Bay Lakers will finish the regular season with a three-game road trip that kicks off on Tuesday, March 20 at 4:00 when they visit the Greensboro Swarm from The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.