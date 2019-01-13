Andre Ingram Becomes G League All-Time Leader For Most Games Played

Andre Ingram became the NBA G League all-time leader for games played on Saturday night when he appeared in his 402nd career game. Ingram scored 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting behind the arc in 21 minutes of South Bay’s 122-115 overtime loss to the Canton Charge.

The game was Ingram’s 18th this season. He became a national sensation last season when the Los Angeles Lakers called up the 33-year-old for their final two games. To that point, Ingram had averaged 10.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 11 G League seasons.

While the roster move was a feel-good story, Ingram went on to make history. His 19 points against the Houston Rockets were the most by a Lakers player in his first career game since Nick Van Exel had 23 points in 1993.

Additionally, Ingram’s four made 3-pointers were the most by any Lakers rookie in his debut. While Ingram hoped the showing would lead to an opportunity with the parent Lakers team this season, that’s yet to manifest itself.

Ingram has been with the Lakers organization (D-Fenders/South Bay) since 2012.

