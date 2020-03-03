Sixers At Lakers 03/03/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3 straight up and against the spread in their last three games against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Lakers will try to earn their first win over the 76ers since December of 2017 on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Los Angeles is an 11.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 10 home games against the 76ers, the Lakers are just 2-8 ATS.

With Anthony Davis (knee) and Alex Caruso (hamstring) both missing the game as late scratches, LeBron James led the Lakers to a 122-114 road win over the New Orleans Pelicans as 1.5-point underdogs.

James racked up 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds to overcome Zion Williamson’s impressive 35-point performance. Davis and Caruso are both listed as questionable for this matchup against Philadelphia, but James should once again be ready to handle the heavy lifting should Davis be unable to go.

The Lakers are 8-1 SU over their last nine games and 6-2 ATS over their last eight per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The 76ers lineup has been decimated by injuries. Ben Simmons (back) and Joel Embiid (shoulder) are both out indefinitely, and Josh Richardson will also miss Tuesday night’s game with a concussion.

Philadelphia did manage to put up a fight on Sunday against the L.A. Clippers, covering the spread as 14-point underdogs in a 136-130 loss thanks in part to a 39-point night from Shake Milton. Milton has been the biggest beneficiary of these recent injuries as he has gone 16-for-20 (80%) from three-point range and has averaged 26 points per game over Philadelphia’s current 1-2 SU and 2-1 ATS run.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 220 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 9-4 in the last 13 games between Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Philadelphia’s home and road splits this season are pretty staggering as the 76ers are 28-2 SU and 18-12 ATS at home compare to 9-22 SU and 9-21-1 ATS on the road. Given how well the Lakers are playing and how short-handed the 76ers are, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Philadelphia’s road woes continue in this one.

