Showtime Announces 3-Part Docu-Series With LeBron James, ‘Shut Up And Dribble’

Showtime announced a three-part documentary series, “Shut Up and Dribble,” which features Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James as the executive producer. Maverick Carter and Gotham Chopra also serve as executive producers.

Chopra previously worked with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant on his “Muse” documentary that aired on Showtime in 2015. James’ series aims to provide insight at the evolving role professional athletes now hold.

He’s been at the center of a recent media firestorm due to criticism sent his way in a tweet by United States President Donald Trump. It seemingly was in response to James accusing President Trump of using sports as a means to divide.

“Shut Up and Dribble” takes it title from a remark political pundit Laura Ingraham made in February after the Golden State Warriors declined an invitation to visit the White House. James was adamant he would never accept such a fate, and has since presented himself as “more than an athlete.”

James previously had a talk of his, “The Shop,” picked up by HBO. The first episode is due to air Tuesday, Aug. 28.

“Shut Up and Dribble” will chronicle professional basketball players who have taken it upon themselves to try and implement social and political change. The series is due to premiere in October.

