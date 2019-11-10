Shorthanded Raptors Snap Lakers Seven-Game Winning Streak

The Los Angeles Lakers saw their seven-game winning streak snapped as they lost to the Toronto Raptors, 113-104.

Avery Bradley continued his solid shooting start to the 2019-20 NBA season as he scored the team’s first seven points. The Lakers defense was also active as they forced five early turnovers with three of them coming at the expense of Marc Gasol.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James began to take advantage of their size as they bullied the Raptors inside and scored on several easy looks. However, both Pascal Siakam and Toronto’s shooters finally got going as they heated up from the field and cut Los Angeles’ lead to only one heading into the second.

Just like the Heat did, the Raptors opened up the period with a zone defense that clogged the Lakers offense and allowed them to take the lead. However, Troy Daniels got it going from downtown as he knocked down three of them and keyed a solid run to give back the lead to the purple and gold.

With James off the floor, Toronto decided to double Davis whenever he touched the ball, forcing Los Angeles’ reserves to pick up the offensive burden. Quinn Cook and Dwight Howard were able to do just that as they helped extend the team’s lead and they would go into the half up eight.

Even with a couple of early field goals from JaVale McGee, the Raptors took the third quarter momentum behind a 15-4 run keyed by Fred VanVleet that tied the game. A Davis three-ball briefly broke the tie in favor of Los Angeles, but Toronto continued their hot shooting from outside and kept the game close.

Head coach Frank Vogel opted to go small with Davis at center down the stretch of the third and he promptly heated up, knocking down a few more jumpers including his second three of the night. Despite the All-Star’s surge, the two teams would head into the final quarter tied at 78.

The Lakers struggled to defend the rim with Davis off the floor to begin the fourth as the Raptors were able to capitalize on some easy looks and quickly raced out to a quick 10-point lead. Vogel responded by re-inserting Davis and Danny Green, but Toronto still continued to get good looks in the paint.

With the game slipping away for the purple and gold, they tried their best to mount a comeback by attacking the basket but the Raptors came up with several huge blocks, including one on James that seemed to swing the momentum.

While the Lakers made one final push, they were unable to complete their comeback.