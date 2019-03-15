Shorthanded Lakers Compete In First Half, But Fall Short To Pistons

Without LeBron James on the second night of a back-to-back situation, the Los Angeles Lakers competed but ultimately fell short to the Detroit Pistons, 111-97.

Along with James, the Lakers were without Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, Lance Stephenson, Lonzo Ball, and Tyson Chandler.

Despite being shorthanded and losing JaVale McGee to two early fouls, the Lakers competed and only found themselves down 27-22 after the first quarter.

As both teams went back and forth in the second quarter, the Lakers eventually took a 35-32 lead — led by McGee’s 10 points and four rebounds in his return home.

However, it did not last long as Reggie Jackson’s three-pointer highlighted a 14-5 run to close the first half and gave the Pistons a 46-40 lead.

And in the middle of a five-game road trip, the Lakers got off to a slow start in the second half and were down by as much as 18 points.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Lakers made a run and cut the deficit to eight, highlighted by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s dunk on Thon Maker.

Unfortunately, the Pistons had an answer and maintained their double-digit lead. They ultimately outscored the Lakers at the three-point line by 33 points.

Although the Lakers lost their second consecutive game, Alex Caruso (16 points) and Johnathan Williams (six points and two rebounds) continued their strong effort after recently being called up by the South Bay Lakers.