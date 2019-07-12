Shoe Surgeon Creates Custom Air Jordan 1 Inspired By Gatorade’s Bolt24 For Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma

Prior to attending the 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater in L.A. Live, Kyle Kuzma was presented with a one-of-one Air Jordan 1 created by Shoe Surgeon and with inspiration drawn from Gatorade’s new Bolt24 beverage.

The model was reconstructed in a black and red colorway using a combination of premium smooth, patent and Plonge leathers for the upper, with laser-engraved branding on the heel panel, and a translucent ice-blue sole featuring the Bolt24 logo.

The Jordan 1 is of course the signature shoe that earned Michael Jordan the ire of the NBA due to its original black and red colorway violating the league’s uniform guidelines for footwear. The NBA loosened those restrictions and ultimately did away with the rules altogether at the start of the 2018-19 season.

Aside from that moment in history, the Air Jordan 1 is considered a grail of sorts to collectors for various reasons. It’s been used as the basis for collaboration, most notably by Union Los Angeles and OFF-WHITE.

While Kuzma did not wear the exclusive pair to the ESPYs, he added it to a growing collection of sneakers. His second season with the Los Angeles Lakers saw Kuzma predominantly lace up in models from Kobe Bryant’s signature line.

Though, Kuzma on occasion did wear a Jordan shoe to and from games. During an appearance at a local department store for a surprise shopping event, Kuzma named the Air Jordan 3 as the best shoe that could be gifted for Christmas.

Last year he also became the first Brand Ambassador with GOAT, which aided his search for limited and exclusive shoes.