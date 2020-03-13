Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell Release Statements After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

The NBA is still closely monitoring next steps following its sudden suspension of play due to the coronavirus.

This suspension was announced immediately after Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell tested positive for the virus. The two will be quarantined and the NBA will remain suspended for at least 30 days at which point the situation will be reassessed.

Luckily, 58 other Jazz players, coaches, and team personnel received a negative test result. However, commissioner Adam Silver and the league simply had no other option than to suspend the 2019-20 NBA season. The MLB, NHL, and MLS have all followed suit since as well as the NCAA canceling March Madness and all remaining tournaments.

After the positive tests, both Gobert and Mitchell took to Instagram to speak on the issue.

Gobert, who was the first positive test in the NBA, underwent serious scrutiny for his lackadaisical attitude surrounding the coronavirus and apologized for it in his statement, via Instagram:

Mitchell, who was the only other Jazz player to test positive, also penned a statement urging people to remain educated and vigilant about the matter, via Instagram:

While neither Gobert nor Mitchell are to blame, this situation does teach an important lesson about health and safety. As the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, and NCAA all navigate this together, it’s important that everyone does what they can to stay in good health.

It seems as though there will be significant changes to daily life for the foreseeable future and a part of that will be a temporary world without sports.