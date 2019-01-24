Rockets’ James Harden Ties Kobe Bryant For Most Points Scored By Opponent At Madison Square Garden

Reigning MVP James Harden has been on an absolute tear scoring the basketball as he’s carried the Houston Rockets amid injuries to Chris Paul and Clint Capela. He’s scored 30 or more points in 21 consecutive games, becoming the second player in NBA history to do so. Los Angeles Lakers legend Wilt Chamberlain being the other.

Harden has also scored at least 55 points in three games in the month of January, which makes him the second player in league history to do. Again, Chamberlain is the other.

And on Wednesday night, Harden added yet another piece of history to this scoring streak. He put up 61 points in a win against the New York Knicks. That tied with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant for the most points scored by an opponent at Madison Square Garden.

Carmelo Anthony currently holds the greatest scoring performance in MSG history with 62 points, which came during his time playing for the Knicks.

In addition, Harden became the fifth player in NBA history to have multiple 60-point games in their career. Chamberlain leads the way with 32, then Bryant with six, Michael Jordan with four and Elgin Baylor with three. Harden is also tied at fifth for most 50-point performances all time.

Harden’s ridiculous scoring streak has been marveled at for weeks now, and includes both 50- and 48-point performances in wins against the Lakers. And with that 61 point performance, he solidified his lead on Lakers star LeBron James for most 50-plus point games by an active player.

Harden is averaging 43.1 points in the last 21 games, and while it’s unclear exactly how long this streak will last, it is one of the NBA’s best storylines this season.

